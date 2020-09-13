Former interim UFC lightweight titleholder, Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson is set to feature on the upcoming UFC 254 card on October 24. – despite the recent fallout of his targeted co-headliner opposite fellow former interim best, Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier.

Ferguson, who dropped his first outing in an incredible twelve fight winning run in May, suffered a fifth-round knockout at the hands of UFC 254’s headliner, Justin Gaethje – with interim spoils up for grabs for the Californian once more.

The promotion was reportedly targeting a pairing of Ferguson and Poirier to take co-headlining honours at the ‘Fight Island’ event, with Lafayette native, Poirier and the promotion failing to come to terms on a deal which would see him tackle Ferguson on October 24.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference following UFC Fight Night Vegas 10 – White confirmed the promotion’s plans to continue ahead and book Ferguson for the Yas Island event but described the potential pairing of the former and Poirier as “unsalvagable“.

“No, we’re not even trying to salvage it (Ferguson vs. Poirier),” White said. “We’re getting him (Ferguson) another fight, yep. That’ll happen.“

For Poirier, like Ferguson – the American Top Team mainstay was hoping to make his second Octagon appearance of 2020, following a return to the win column in June. Returning from surgery following a slew of hip injuries, slick boxer, Poirier featured in a UFC Fight Night Vegas main event opposite, Dan Hooker – taking a very competitive unanimous decision win.

With the failed pairing of Ferguson and Poirier – the promotion’s insurance policy to the main event also goes out the window. Plans were reportedly in place for Ferguson to clash with Khabib if Gaethje was forced to withdraw for some reason – with Poirier earmarked for a rematch with Gaethje if Nurmagomedov failed to make the October date.

As of writing, an opponent for Ferguson has yet to be determined by the promotion, with a handful of lightweight contenders floated as possible opposition for the 10th. Planet Jiu-Jitsu black belt.