Fans Roast Contender Series Alum Over Massive Weight Miss Ahead of UFC Vegas 104

Dana White’s Contender Series standout Diyar Nurgozhay missed weight by five pounds ahead of his Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 104 on Saturday.

After landing an impressive head-kick KO against Bartosz Szewczyk on an October 2024 episode of DWCS, all eyes were going to be on the undefeated (10-0) Nurgozhay who was set to face Brendson Ribeiro in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, Nurgozhay has already found himself in a heap of hot water after stepping on the scale Friday morning and weighing in at 210.5 pounds — a full four pounds over the non-title light heavyweight limit.

Definitely not a good look for the newcomer.

Diyar Nurgozhay misses weight at 210.5 pic.twitter.com/OIhq53Wf8g — MMA Mania (@mmamania) March 14, 2025

UFC fans absolutely shred on social media Following brutal weight gaffe

The fight will move forward with Nurgozhay surrendering 25% of his purse to Szewczyk, but many fans are already calling for Dana White to cut the Kazakh. Check out a slew of fan reactions calling for his immediate release below:

“Well that’s a good way to get cut quick.” “Fastest way to Dana White’s bad side right there “Andddddd Gone. Back to regionals.” “He didn’t even try.” “Doesn’t even look dry or sunk in… Hasn’t even attempted to cut it by the looks of it. Should be given a long road back….. Pathetic on your debut that!” “Can’t spell ‘UFC debut’ without ‘C.U.T.’” “Bro gave zero f*cks” “Cut him now @danawhite completely unprofessional. Doesn’t deserve to fight in UFC.” “Cut him instantly, first day at work.. Give the other guy win money and move on.” “Cut him.” “Bro i am never watching this dumb sport again.” “Good luck on your one fight with the UFC.” “Why even bother getting on the scale?” “Pretty atrocious miss.” “Did he forget he had a fight this weekend?!!” “Cut this bum. What a waste of space.”

Nurgozhay wasn’t the only fighter to miss weight on Friday. Chidi Njokuani was 1.5lb over for his co-main event clash with Elizeu Zaleski, while Josias Musasa was given another opportunity to lose the 0.5lb he was over.