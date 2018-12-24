Fans Go Off On USADA For UFC 232 Relocation

Jeff Novitzky has defended moving UFC 232 for Jon Jones as ‘right thing to do. But fans are none too happy about the decision.

The annual year-end PPV is still happening, albeit in a diffent state entirely. The event has been moved from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

A Jon Jones drug test came back with an “atypical finding” of trace amounts of the same turinabol metabolite that gave “Bones” his most recent 15-month suspension.

Jones’ test result is not a new violation of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. However, the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t feel comfortable licensing him on such short notice. That is precisely why the UFC has decided to move the entire show to California where Jones will be granted a licence.

UFC President Dana White and the UFC VP of athlete health and performance, Novitzky, expained that Jones did nothing wrong in this instance. USADA, and other agencies believes the test result is a “pulsing” effect and not a new ingestion.

Here is what Novitzky had to say about the “picogram” levels of turinabol found in Jones’ system:

“A picogram is a one-trillionth of a gram,” Novitzky said. “If you put one grain of salt on the table and split it up into 50 million pieces, a picogram is one of those pieces of that gram of salt. These levels have shown up in the single and double digits of picograms – so such a small amount.”

Tweet Barrage

Novitzky echoed that that same sentiment early Monday morning on Twitter.

This case exemplifies how advanced and sensitive drug tests have become. With this comes a greater responsibility and the need to look at each situation objectively. The decision yesterday showed both of these things. Can’t make everyone happy, but it was the right thing to do. — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) December 24, 2018

“The right thing to do”? That seems a bit one-sided in my opinion. UFC fans agreed as they responded to Novitzky’s tweet in anger.



Cant make everyone happy? I'm out 1.6k I'll never see. I worked hard for that months of OT. But your still gonna have a good Christmas I bet. — Criss Dizick (@CrissDizick) December 24, 2018

I hope the Christmas bonus uncle Dana handed you yesterday makes up for the loss of your reputation for the rest of your career with USADA/UFC. — Big Gucci (@GuySamson1986) December 24, 2018

The right thing to do was take into account the fans who make this sport. Changing the venue during this time of year is completely short sighted and unfair to all the fans who have shelled out all this money. You guys dropped the ball and it’s on Jones since he had it in him — AM (@Opinionated760) December 24, 2018

Would it have been done for a unranked fighter? Or would have you just suspended them and figured it out later? Your just a UFC lackey and a huge hypocrite — Brett Remesch (@rems12) December 24, 2018

Right thing to do… for who? I guess you didn't have a great responsibility before and just didn't care enough about looking at each situation objectively. Now that the tests are so good, it's getting harder to slip athletes by the system… is that what you're saying. — Dreadnought (@UFCBetting2) December 24, 2018

Airfare, Hotel and Fight Tickets.. I Don't Want To Be Made Happy By You AssClowns.. I WANT WHAT I PAID FOR!!!!! You Guys Have Canceled Main Events Before.. Move The Card For Jonny Brasco?? You, Your Organization and @ufc Are #THESHITS — Angel Melendez (@PapiAngel11) December 24, 2018

This entire situation is not a good look for the sport and a black eye for a promotion that will make its debut on ESPN programming in four short weeks.