Video – ‘Savage’ Fan Storms the Stage at UFC 297 Press Conference to Shake Sean Strickland’s Hand
Sean Strickland got an unexpected visit from an overzealous fan during Thursday’s UFC 297 media scrum.
On Saturday night, Strickland will put his middleweight world title on the line for the very first time as he meets South African finisher Dricus Du Plessis in the evening’s main event. 48 hours ahead of their highly anticipated title tilt, Strickland and ‘Stillknocks’ were addressing members of the press at a pre-fight conference when a fan decided to rush the stage in hopes of shaking Strickland’s hand.
The unidentified individual was detained and removed from the stage within seconds of making his way on camera, but as seen in the above video embeds, it was all relatively harmless. Even UFC CEO Dana White couldn’t help, but smile as Strickland almost appeared to be flattered by the fan’s gesture.
Strickland dubbed the fan a ‘savage’ as he was carted away by security staff.
The 185-pound king received an overwhelmingly positive response from the Canadian crowd, particularly after he echoed many of their concerns regarding the current state of Canada’s government and contentious Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Watch the full UFC 297 press conference below: