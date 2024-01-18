Dana White Insists the UFC’s Pending Antitrust Lawsuit Has ‘Nothing to Do’ with Him: ‘Literally Zero’

UFC CEO Dana White insists that he has nothing to do with the impending antitrust lawsuit the promotion is currently facing.

In December 2014, a group of current and former MMA fighters, including Cung Le, Nathan Quarry, Jon Fitch, and Brandon Vera, filed a Class Action lawsuit against the Ultimate Fighting Championship and its parent company Zuffa, LLC. The claim is that the UFC used improper strategies to dominate the market, allowing it to pay its fighters significantly less than what they would have otherwise earned. The fighters also claim that the UFC violated the antitrust laws to the detriment of all mixed martial artists.

A plethora of information has come out in the last several months due in large part to the exquisite work of Bloody Elbow’s Anton Tabuena, but according to Dana White, he has “literally zero” concerns regarding the trial which is slated to start on April 8.

“No. Literally zero,” White told Aaron Bronsteter. “I never think about it, ever. It has nothing to do with me.”

Dana White on building UFC 300, UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia and more.



Dana White and the UFC Could be on the hook for $1.6 Billion in Damages

In August, Federal judge Richard F. Boulware granted the plaintiffs class certification, meaning that the almost 1,200 fighters involved in the suit can sue the UFC as a collective for alleged unfair business practices.

“Thrilled to announce that the court in the UFC case has certified the class of MMA fighters,” one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, Eric Cramer, wrote on X. “We look forward to demonstrating our allegations that the UFC has abused its market power to suppress fighter pay before a jury in Las Vegas. The fight for fighter justice continues! (h/t ESPN).

The case still has a long way to go, potentially years. But without class certification, it was likely dead in the water.

The plaintiffs are seeking between $800 million and $1.6 billion in damages from the UFC.