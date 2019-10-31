Fan Makes Epic UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz Promo (Video)

Spread the word!













Everyone is hyped for this weekend’s (Sat. November 2, 2019) UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will meet at welterweight for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.

It’s one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year. To get even more pumped for the event, a fan on YouTube by the name of MikeFightPromo, a longtime video producer who has been making high-quality MMA promos for several years, has released his own promo for UFC 244, centered around Masvidal vs. Diaz.

Check out the epic video below:

UFC 244 Card

Main Card:

Preliminary Card:

Early Prelims:

What did you think about the fan-made UFC 244 promo? Who are you picking in the main event?