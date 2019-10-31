Fan Makes Epic UFC 244: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz Promo (Video)

Everyone is hyped for this weekend’s (Sat. November 2, 2019) UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will meet at welterweight for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.
It’s one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year. To get even more pumped for the event, a fan on YouTube by the name of MikeFightPromo, a longtime video producer who has been making high-quality MMA promos for several years, has released his own promo for UFC 244, centered around Masvidal vs. Diaz.
Check out the epic video below:
UFC 244 Card
Main Card:
- Baddest Mother F*cker Championship (Welterweight): Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz
- Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till
- Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque
- Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov
- Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie
Preliminary Card:
- Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker
- Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani
- Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Early Prelims:
- Women’s flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Welterweight: Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre
- Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu
What did you think about the fan-made UFC 244 promo? Who are you picking in the main event?
