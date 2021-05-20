UFC is an entertainment behemoth in its own right. The company itself is estimated to be worth billions of dollars, thanks to 10-figure broadcasting deals with the likes of ESPN, record-breaking ticket sales, and a merchandise empire that might just be one of the most extensive in the sporting world.

Still, that hasn’t stopped some of the most high-profile mixed martial artists from branching out into other forms of entertainment and making their mark elsewhere. Read on to find out some surprising examples of UFC fighters branching out in their careers.

1. Jean-Claude Van Damme: Bloodsport

2. Keith Jardine: Breaking Bad

Blackbelt and Light Heavyweight fighter Keith Jardine had a highly distinguished career with UFC before bowing out to work on his paleo diet business a few years back. However, one thing that many people might not know about him is that he also appeared as a character in one of the most widely-watched TV shows in history – Breaking Bad. Jardine reportedly enjoyed the acting experience, which allowed him to work alongside his former high school buddy and star of the show Bryan Cranston.

3. Anderson Silva: Tapped Out

Brazilian-American former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva might just be one of the most famous and successful fighters in the history of the franchise. After all, it is Silva who holds the honour of the longest title reign in history, with a staggering 2457 days as undefeated Middleweight champ. Although his career outside of fighting is fairly limited, he has been known to dip his toes into the world of Hollywood on rare occasion. His most prominent role by far has been in the 2014 action drama film Tapped Out, where Silva plays the role of a mysterious trainer who helps the protagonist gain the fighting skills he needs to avenge his parents.

4. Andrei Arlovski: Universal Soldier

Belarusian UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski has cultivated a reputation as one of the most fearsome MMA fighters in the game right now. His exciting and at-times controversial fighting career has attracted fans from all corners of the globe, which is perhaps why he decided to try his hand at acting, for better or for worse. His biggest role so far is a leading role in the straight-to-DVD sci-fi action film Universal Soldier, in which Arlovski, Dolph Lundgren, and Jean-Claude Van Damme play supersoldiers who must rescue the Ukrainian prime minister’s children from terrorists. The film was a box office flop, but that didn’t stop them from making a sequel.

