Ex-UFC Champ Fabricio Werdum’s Health in Question Amid Fears of CTE and Brain Injuries

Fabricio Werdum has shared some startling news, and as the UFC antitrust lawsuit continues to play out, more and more haunting facts and information are getting thrusted into the limelight, including details shared by Werdum about his signs of CTE and traumatic brain injury (aka TBI).

Werdum enjoyed a short reign as UFC heavyweight champion back in 2015 after a third-round submission victory over Cain Velasquez. From there, things went downhill for the Brazilian fighter. In his next match, he was knocked out by Stipe Miocic. After this, he was never able to replicate his former success inside the UFC octagon, and he took no shortage of head trauma in ensuing fights.

Overall, Fabricio Werdum has been knocked out three times in his career, with each knockout occurring in fights under the UFC. In total, he has fought 29 battles and surely suffered innumerable shots to the head during these fights and the training for them.

Fabricio Werdum opens up about Traumatic brain Injuries and CTE suffered during his time with the UFC

In screenshots shared by a journalist working on the case named John S. Nash, Fabricio Werdum took the time to comment on the effects that his mixed martial arts career has had on his brain.

“While fighting for the UFC, I suffered many concussions,” Werdum began (H/T Sportskeeda). “I fear that during my career, I have suffered a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and am noticing symptoms common with TBI and CTE, including irritability, anger, anxiety, insomnia, and memory loss. I have many lesions and scarring in my brain, and I have a cyst that is located centrally within my brain, making surgery thus far impossible.”

UFC antitrust news. 51 more declarations filed (107 total now I believe) in support of the Le v Zuffa settlement, including from former champs Lyoto Machida and Fabricio Werdum. pic.twitter.com/qjs1PlXxES — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) October 11, 2024

In addition to Werdum, many other former fighters have also come forward to share their experiences. Many list the same issues, which include TBI and CTE, as well as a litany of healthcare costs and problems that the settlement money would help them with.

Declaration of Shane Carwin pic.twitter.com/9HwA79M4M8 — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) October 8, 2024

