The former UFC heavyweight champion and current free agent Fabricio Werdum has revealed he is now eyeing a contract with PFL after talks to join the Bellator roster ended.

Werdum was last seen in action at UFC on ESPN 14 in July. The Brazilian legend picked up a quick submission win over Alexander Gustafsson who was making his heavyweight debut.

Post fight he opted against extending his contract with the UFC and began plotting a rematch with Fedor Emelianenko under the Bellator banner. The deal seemed to be close to done but unfortunately, it has now fallen apart.

“It didn’t happen that I closed with them because Bellator wanted to do the rematch with Fedor Emelianenko in my first fight with them,” Werdum told Brazilian outlet Combate. “I respect Fedor a lot, I can’t say that he didn’t want to fight, but there was no negotiation with Fedor, on his part he didn’t have to have this first fight. Bellator wanted this to be my first fight to have that impact already, and then close four or five more fights as a contract.”

Werdum went on to reveal his manager, Ali Abdelaziz is currently in talks with the Professional Fighter’s League with the view to partaking in one of their million dollar tournaments.

“I am also aware that (manager) Ali Abdelaziz is talking to the PFL, and it may be that I will enter this championship,” Werdum said. “I don’t know if it is very well known in Brazil, but it is like a championship, you enter and make four fights, you win these four fights you are the champion and you win the prize of one million dollars, plus your purse, so that interested me a lot.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Who do you think Fabricio Werdum should sign with?