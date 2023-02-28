Fabricio Andrade Beats John Lineker To Claim Bantamweight Gold, Full ONE Fight Night 7 Results

The “Wonder Boy” era has begun.

Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, saw the most heated MMA rivalry in recent ONE Championship history come to a close at ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II this past Friday, February 24.

Former ONE Bantamweight World Champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker and #1 contender Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade headlined a scintillating night of fights on Thailand’s hallowed grounds, but it was the youthful Andrade who made history in leaving with the World Title around his waist.

The Brazilian duo put on a classic over the course of four rounds, and while Lineker gave his all to subdue the reach and striking advantage of Andrade, the damage “Wonder Boy” dished onto his compatriot eventually became too much.

Following the fourth round, Lineker’s corner threw in the towel and didn’t let his charge leave the stool for the fifth and final frame, capping a magical performance for his countryman.

Not only did Andrade give the previously vacant crown a home, but the 25-year-old also became the first man to finish “Hands of Stone” in nearly 10 years. Upon attaining gold, an overwhelmed “Wonder Boy” and Lineker showcased true sportsmanship, embracing one another with the utmost respect.

The co-main event saw Bangkok’s golden boy and ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai return to his prospective home to make the first defense of his World Title against Turkish brawler Jamal Yusupov.

Tawanchai’s homecoming couldn’t have had a sweeter outcome, as a left kick to the quad rendered “Yeniceri” unable to continue after only 49 seconds of action.

The sudden finish sent the crowd into a frenzy for their hometown hero, as the Thai left the contest unscathed and ready to return to action in the near future.

Here are the full results for ONE Fight Night 7: