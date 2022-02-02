UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney has title aspirations, but he’s also looking to make a difference outside of the octagon.

McKinney is set to make his UFC return at UFC Vegas 49 on Feb. 26 against another tough lightweight prospect Fares Ziam. The fight is expected to be an all-out war between two of the most explosive strikers in the division.

But, it hasn’t always been easy for McKinney. Just a few years ago, he was arrested in Spokane, WA after exhibiting symptoms of drug-induced delirium following mushroom and acid use. He was tased by officers and nearly died as a result of his substance use.

McKinney was sentenced to 250 hours of community service, which he used to speak with school children about his journey. He was able to pick himself up and move forward towards a since-prosperous fighting career.

During an exclusive interview with LowKickMMA, McKinney talked about his plans to make a difference outside of the competition.

Terrance McKinney Continues To Inspire Troubled Youth

“I still like doing speaking engagements because I love to give back,” McKinney said. “If my story can help one person reach their dream or get out of that little hiccup, then it’s an honor for me. I want to show people that you’re not the only one that’s made a mistake and bounced back.”

After a brief stint in LFA, he earned the biggest opportunity of his MMA career at UFC 263. He would go on to knock out Matt Frevola in just seven seconds, setting the record for the quickest finish in lightweight history.

McKinney’s social media pages exploded following a mini-documentary produced by the UFC regarding his troubled past. You can watch the video here.

McKinney hopes to enter the lightweight rankings by the end of 2022 and continue to show that you can make mistakes and not only learn from them, but bounce back better.

