LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 results throughout the night (Sat. 12th. June 2021) from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Taking main event honours, a middleweight championship rematch between defending gold holder, Israel Adesanya and the #3 ranked contender, Marvin Vettori — with the pair re-running their UFC Fight Night Glendale matchup back in April of 2018 which ended in a split decision win for Adesanya.

Hoping to rebound to the winner’s enclosure for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career, Adesanya returns to the middleweight division for the first time since a UFC 259 light heavyweight title challenge loss to Jan Blachowicz back in March.

For Trento native, Vettori, he’s won five consecutively since his 2018 loss to Adesanya, most recently besting Kevin Holland at UFC on ABC 2 in April.

In the night’s co-headliner, a flyweight championship takes place as defending champion, Deiveson Figueiredo takes on the #1 ranked flyweight contender, Brandon Moreno in a rematch of their Fight of the Year contender in December at UFC 256.

Featuring in the first five round, non-title, non main event in the history of the UFC, the #3 ranked welterweight challenger, Leon Edwards meets the returning veteran, Nate Diaz in a high-profile main card tilt prior to the night’s two title fights.

UFC 263 Results: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2

Main Card: (ESPN+ Pay-Per-View 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Marvin Vettori 2

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno 2

Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Light Heavyweight: Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart 2

Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood vs. Lauren Murphy

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Movsar Evloev

Early Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 6 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Alexis Davis vs. Pannie Kianzad

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Terrance McKinney

Catchweight (148.5lbs): Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Lightweight: Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini

Heavyweight: Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier