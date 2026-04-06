Exclusive | Eric Bischoff: Why The Monday Night Wars Will Never Happen Again

Eric Bischoff has lived on both sides of the wrestling boom, from driving WCW Nitro against WWE in the 90s to observing today’s landscape as a veteran executive and on‑air figure. In a recent conversation, he pushed back on a belief that has become almost cliché: that big wrestling companies must have a strong rival to stay sharp. This is part of a conversation with Eric Bischoff around Real American Freestyle which can be watched on Fox Nation.

Is Competition Needed?

Bischoff accepts the basic business idea that competition can help, but he views the Monday Night Wars as a unique case rather than a template that can be copied today. In the mid‑90s, WWE’s Monday Night Raw skewed toward younger viewers, with larger‑than‑life characters and stories built for kids and families.

“It is a theory everybody subscribes to—that competition is good for everybody—and generally that is true. But unlike the Monday Night Wars, the situation now is very different. Remember, the Monday Night Wars started with WWE having Monday Night Raw targeted toward teens and preteens. It was a kids’ show. The characters were kid‑friendly, the storylines were kid‑friendly, very over‑the‑top and cartoonish.”

When Nitro launched on TNT in 1995, Bischoff went the other way, aiming squarely at adults in the 18–49 demographic and leaning into a more reality‑driven format. That strategy paid off: Nitro overtook Raw in the ratings for 83 consecutive weeks, forcing WWE to overhaul its presentation and eventually shift into the Attitude Era to reconnect with older fans. For Bischoff, that period shows what happens when two companies are close enough in scale that each can react to what the other does in real time.

“Then Nitro comes along and we put an edge to it. We went after the 18–49‑year‑old demo and did very well with that—we outperformed WWE. Eventually, after a year or so of getting their asses kicked, they looked at what we were doing and said, “Okay, we are going to do what they are doing, because we are losing and they are winning.” They changed their format.”

Asked, in an exclusive interview with Tim Wheaton whether today’s promotions need that kind of rival to thrive, Bischoff argued that the gap between WWE and everyone else is now too large. WWE’s modern business is built on global media rights, stadium‑size premium live events, and a vast licensing and content pipeline that no competitor can match in the short term. In his view, nothing another company does at this stage will put real financial pressure on WWE, at least in the way WCW once did. Competition can still create opportunities, but he does not see a scenario where a second promotion forces WWE into a true fight for survival.

“Competition forced me to come up with ideas that were better than theirs, and once I did, it forced them to come up with ideas better than mine. That is the perfect example of “competition creates opportunity.” But now the distance between number one and number two is too great. If you measure WWE’s business by revenue and real numbers—not rumors or dirt sheets—the footprint is so big that nothing a competitor does will put realistic pressure on WWE. It is just not going to happen.”

Eric Bischoff on Today’s crowded landscape

Bischoff sees the current industry as a victim of its own success. There has never been more wrestling on television and streaming, from WWE and AEW in the United States to strong regional products in Japan, Mexico, Europe and beyond. That volume demands constant creative output: weekly shows, monthly specials, and major tent‑pole events that all need matches, angles, and characters that feel fresh. In his eyes, the calendar leaves limited room for ideas to breathe, maybe to play games such as Heart Bingo and Wiz Slots.

“The industry has grown so much, so fast, that we are probably suffering through some growing pains. If you just look at the sheer amount of wrestling content out there that needs to be produced, created and distributed, it is a lot—there is a lot of creative and a lot of product.”

That schedule becomes even more fragile when key names are sidelined. WWE’s recent build to WrestleMania 42, for example, has already been disrupted by injuries that forced creative changes on Raw and SmackDown heading into the Las Vegas double‑header. Reports around stars getting injured show how a single injury can ripple across several storylines, altering match finishes, reshaping Elimination Chamber fields, and delaying longer stories that were meant to peak on a major show.

“Sometimes the best ideas take a while to develop. You cannot have a world‑class idea every single pay‑per‑view or every single show. Good ideas, good storylines, great matchups take time to build. Because everything has grown so fast and there is so much product out there, we are probably going through a bit of a creative dry period. “That changes a lot of things and can affect three, four, five different people on the card. Between how fast things have grown and injuries changing creative, we might be in a little bit of a dry spell right now. But do not worry, the business goes through this all the time.”

Despite that, he is not alarmist about wrestling’s direction. For him, dry periods are part of the cycle, just as they were before Nitro, during the Monday Night Wars, and in the years after WCW closed. The industry has always moved in waves, and from his perspective, the current moment is another phase where promotions are adjusting to scale.

Real American Freestyle’s next card continues the league’s push to make elite freestyle wrestling a true pro attraction, with Olympic‑level grapplers and former UFC names working under a simple rule set built around throws, pins and technical superiority.

The upcoming show streams live on Fox Nation in the U.S., with coverage typically starting in prime time Eastern and full replays, highlights and extras added to the RAF hub page after the event.