Exclusive | Duel Fighting Introduces Monetary Timer to Heighten Stakes in MMA – Faster Win = More Money

Duel Fighting, the French MMA league founded by Charles Navillod and Thomas Faure, has launched its “Monetary Timer” system, transforming each second of a fight into a financial incentive for competitors. The system debuted at DUEL 4 in June 2025, held before several thousand spectators, and will feature again at DUEL 5 on October 18 in Albertville, France.

Charles Navillod sat down in an exclusive interview with Tim Wheaton of LowKick MMA to discuss.

Duel Fighting Monetary Timer with Charles Navillod

The Monetary Timer displays a live prize pool on a giant screen in the arena, decreasing by the second until a fight concludes. Fighters who secure a finish – knockout, technical knockout or submission – earlier in the countdown earn a larger cash bonus, typically ranging from €200 to €2,000. In the first public trial, 4 out of 10 bouts ended before the scheduled time limit, representing a 40 percent rise in early finishes compared to previous events. Organizers attribute this uptick in fight intensity directly to the new timing mechanism.

Navillod explained that the concept originated from the need for precise synchronization between officials and broadcast teams. “In amateur MMA, one official keeps time for the fight and another for TV, and they often differ by one or two seconds. That mismatch can change fighters’ strategies—five seconds is huge,” he in an exclusive interview.

“We developed a synchronized digital timer and added a countdown where money disappears per second until the fight ends. Finish fast, earn more.”

He and Faure then collaborated with digital developers to create a unified, real-time clock and add the monetary element to each passing moment of action.

“Viewers don’t always know the fighters, but the monetary countdown keeps them on the edge. They said the suspense was through the roof. We push high-end production – lighting, sound, showmanship—so even non-MMA fans come for the spectacle.”

Beyond rewarding quick finishes, the Monetary Timer serves as a central production element. It integrates with referee controls for accurate timekeeping, TV production teams for live broadcast graphics, and arena screens and streaming platforms for audience immersion. Live feeds aggregate viewer interactions from YouTube, Twitch, Kick, TikTok and LinkedIn, funneling chat into a single stream that announcers can address directly.

“Fight Zone lets viewers tip fighters via WhatsApp in real time. Some amateurs have earned an extra €200–€300 per fight that way.”

Duel Fighting’s co-founder added that the Monetary Timer aligns with broader plans to expand the league’s technical offerings. In early October, the organization will stage its first women’s bout, followed in 2026 by a mixed card featuring professional and amateur matchups. The league intends to maintain its regional focus in the Alps and Swiss border before extending into southern France and the Paris market.

“We stream on eight platforms simultaneously – YouTube, Twitch, Kick, TikTok, LinkedIn – and aggregate chat into one feed so commentators can engage with fans directly.”

Legal protection for the innovation has been secured through registrations with the French National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI), the Agency for the Protection of Programs (APP) in Europe, and the U.S. Copyright Office. These measures position the Monetary Timer for global licensing discussions, including potential negotiations with major MMA promotors such as KSW, Oktagon, ARES, and the UFC. Under proposed agreements, established leagues could license the system or enter revenue-sharing partnerships to deploy the technology in professional events.

“We’re in negotiations to license the timer to big leagues like Oktagon, KSW, maybe UFC. They’d rent the system or enter an official partnership.”

Duel Fighting operates at the intersection of sports and technology. The founders’ backgrounds include competitive skiing and digital development, which they leveraged to build the league’s technology stack. The organization also pilots “Fight Zone,” a platform enabling fans to tip fighters via WhatsApp during live events, generating additional purses of €200–€300 for top performers. This combination of financial stakes and interactive features has driven audience engagement, drawing interest from both MMA enthusiasts and spectators new to the sport.

As Duel Fighting prepares for its next event in October, the Monetary Timer continues to draw attention as a potential game changer in combat sports. Organizers and fighters alike will be watching closely to see how this innovation influences fight dynamics and viewer experience in the coming seasons.

