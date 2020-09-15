On November 7th. – Elevation Fight Team mainstay, Drew Dober clashes with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player, Diego Ferreira in an eye-catching contender pairing – a matchup the former has had his eye on for some time now.

Riding a three-fight rise, Dober has scored three high-profile knockout wins on the trot. Returning to winning ways in June last year, the former welterweight stopped Marco Polo Reyes with strikes. Dober then finished uber-prospect, Nasrat Haqparast in the opening round at UFC 246 in January. Cracking the official lightweight top-fifteen – Dober picked up a second-round knockout over Alexander ‘The Great’ Hernandez, his tenth professional stoppage via strikes.

In his above-mentioned appearance at UFC 246 in January, Dober shared the card with Diego Ferreira, who earned the #8 rank at 155-pounds with a second-round rear-naked choke victory over former WEC and UFC lightweight best, Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis. Speaking with Jordan Ellis from LowKick MMA – Dober explained how he’s had his sights set on the Brazilian ever since that January 18th. night. 

I mean, right now I’m ecstatic,” Dober said when asked about his Fight Night date with Ferreira. “Trying to finish off the year in the top-ten so next year I can have those top-five fights, main events and all that stuff – man that’s incredibly fun. I’ve been thinking about Diego this entire year when he choked out Anthony Pettis on the same card that I fought Nasrat (Haqparast). 

I was like, ‘Alright he’s the guy I’d love to fight’, and we tried to fight him on May 2nd. – I’ve had my eyes on him this entire year. It’s quite satisfying that we finally get this going and on November 7th. – hopefully, we both get in the cage.

Tasked with mitigating a 3rd. degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt who has scored seven submission successes, Dober, who’s found himself on the wrong end of three stoppage losses via submission, has sights set on a knockout win of his own, in a pretty classic grappler versus striker pairing.

I’d love a knockout. I’d love, you know – put my hands on him, put a good series (punches) together and just repeating what I’ve been doing in my last three fights,” Dober explained.

Fortis MMA staple, Ferreira is somewhat of a dark horse at 155-pounds with six consecutive victories since his 2015 knockout loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, and if Dober can get his hand raised in November – it’s most certainly onwards and upwards for the 31-year-old.