Drew Dober Finishes Alexander Hernandez With Barrage – UFC Jacksonville Highlights

Drew Dober made a statement on the UFC Jacksonville main card on Saturday night.

Fighting his first ranked lightweight opponent in Alexander Hernandez, Dober started to dominate in the second stanza after a back-and-forth first round.

The Team Elevation fighter dropped Hernandez and the end was inevitable after that as the latter had no answer for his striking and power. Hernandez shot for takedowns but Dober got right back up and unleashed a barrage of strikes.

Eventually, referee Herb Dean had no choice but to step in and stop the bout. As a result, Dober not only earned his third straight win via knockout, but will now surely enter the top 15 of the lightweight rankings.

You can watch the finish below:

Drew Dober knocks out Alexander Hernandez on his feet during this 2nd round exchange #UFCJAX pic.twitter.com/kcKiAva8uV — Sup Dog Sports (@supdogsports) May 14, 2020

What did you think of Dober’s win?