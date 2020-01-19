Carlos Diego Ferreira Taps Anthony Pettis – UFC 246 Results

Spread the word!













Kicking off the main card of UFC 246 is a lightweight bout between former champion Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

Round 1: Ferreira pushes forward to start the bout. He clinches with Pettis but the latter gets out promptly. Ferreira partially lands a high kick. Pettis responds with a combination of punches. Ferreira continues to pressure the former champion. Pettis lands a nice right. Ferreira lands a body kick. Ferreira looks for the takedown and takes Pettis’ back. Pettis scrambles and gets to his feet and lands a head kick. Ferreira attempts another takedown but Pettis eventually separates. Ferreira gets Pettis’ back again and then takes him down again. Ferreira gets up and lands partial ground and pound as the round ends.

Round 2: Ferreira takes Pettis down again and has his back. Pettis scrambles but Ferreira has his back again. He eventually sinks in the rear-naked choke to get the win.

Official result: Carlos Diego Ferreira defeats Anthony Pettis via rear naked choke (R2, 1:46)