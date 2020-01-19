Drew Dober Crushes Nasrat Haqparast – UFC 246 Highlights

The first finish of the new decade, the first finish of 2020, and the first finish of the night at UFC 246 goes to lightweight Drew Dober, who put on a tremendous performance against Nasrat Haqparast.
Dober came out aggressive and backed Haqparast against the cage early. After connecting on a big overhand left that planted Haqparast to the canvas, Dober followed up with some vicious ground-and-pound. The referee stepped in to call the fight off after Haqparast took some dangerously accurate shots directly to the face.
Although the referee could’ve, arguably, stepped in a bit earlier, Dober was declared the winner nonetheless. Check out the finish here.
What did you think about Dober’s big stoppage win over Haqparast?