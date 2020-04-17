EXCLUSIVE | Cris Cyborg Tells Dana White To Make Amanda Nunes Rematch

Spread the word!













Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has urged UFC President Dana White to sanction a cross-promotion rematch between her and Amanda Nunes.

The two best female fighters on the planet previously met at UFC 232 in December 2018. Unfortunately for Cyborg she got clipped and finished early by fellow Brazilian Nunes. Since then Cyborg has left the UFC and signed with Bellator making a rematch unlikely. In her last fight Cyborg became a champion once again by beating long-reigning featherweight titleholder Julia Budd earlier this year.

Speaking exclusively to LowKickMMA the South American knockout artist revealed she is still hoping to rematch Nunes. According to Cyborg Bellator President Scott Coker is very much on board with the idea of a cross-promotion event with the UFC.

“Scott Coker has already sent Bellator fighters to face Rizin athletes in Japan. We are open to the match-up,” she said.

Despite wanting to avenge her loss against Nunes, Cyborg is happy to have a long list of alternative opponents to face in the meantime. In her opinion long-time rival Nunes doesn’t have that same luxury and will want to the rematch sooner rather than later.

“I just beat Julia Budd who was undefeated 8 years at 145lbs. Bellator has a world champion boxer in Arlene Blencowe, and the last girl to beat Nunes in Cat Zingano at 145lbs. Leah McCourt, Leslie Smith, Olga Ruben, are all fights we can make and are many girls in Bellator currently ranked in the world rankings.”

“Nunes is getting ready to defend her belt against a girl who I beat on pretty decisively over 3 rounds, after that fight she has a rematch with Valentina Shevchenko and no other real options for quality opponents. Who will she fight after that?”

Cyborg then called on White to make the most desired and biggest money fight in women’s MMA. In her opinion, different promotions shouldn’t be a reason to avoid matching her with Nunes, she said.

“If Dana is interested in making the biggest fights for the fans that the most people want to see for the most money I don’t see any reason why we can’t have a cross promotion fight, fans get those in boxing all the time.”

Who wins if Cris Cyborg rematches Amanda Nunes?