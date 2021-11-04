Chris Daukaus may be getting ready to take on his first UFC main event against Derrick Lewis next month, but he’s already thinking about what’s ahead and is willing to be the UFC 270 backup.

Daukaus is scheduled to face Lewis in a five-round UFC Fight Night main event on Dec. 18, in a massive fight for the heavyweight division. But, he’s ready and willing to make a quick turnaround and serve as the backup for UFC 270’s heavyweight title bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

It’s becoming more common for UFC fighters to volunteer to be backup fighters for main events, even though it’s seldomly been used for big pay-per-view cards. Although he has to get past a tough test in Lewis, Daukaus is willing to take the next step necessary to ingratiate himself into the title conversation.

During a recent interview with LowKickMMA’s James Lynch, expressed his interest in being the backup to Gane vs. Ngannou.

“I have nothing going on in January,” Daukaus said. “You call me and get me a flight out to Las Vegas, and I’ll be able to weigh in just in case.”

The heavyweight title picture has been a bit confusing this year after Ngannou won the belt over Stipe Miocic in March before an interim title bout was scheduled promptly afterward. Lewis would go on to lose the interim title to Gane and set up a matchup between him and Daukaus.

Daukaus has won five in a row and is undefeated during his short tenure in the UFC. Before signing with the promotion, he enjoyed a variety of success in regional promotions such as Cage Fury and Ring of Combat.

If UFC president Dana White needs someone if the UFC 270 card needs saving, Daukaus sounds ready to step in right away.

What do you think Chris Daukaus’ ceiling is in the UFC’s heavyweight division?

