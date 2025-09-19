Exclusive | Attila Korkmaz: “You’ll reap the benefits in every area of your life.” on Coaching MMA and Preparing for OKTAGON 76

Attila Korkmaz, a Berlin-based lightweight with a professional record of 16 wins and 9 losses, will return to the OKTAGON cage on September 20 at Festhalle Messe Frankfurt for OKTAGON 76. Ahead of the event, he spoke about his approach to coaching mixed martial arts and the final phase of his fight preparation., in an exclusive interview with Tim Wheaton of LowKick MMA.

Attila Korkmaz on Coaching MMA and Preparing for OKTAGON 76

Korkmaz began by describing the last steps of training. “The sole focus is on losing the last kilos and getting everything mentally prepared. Keeping the reflexes active and then ready to bang,” he said, noting that those final adjustments ensure he enters the cage in optimal condition. His remarks highlight a structured process that balances physical conditioning with mental readiness.

Beyond his own fights, Korkmaz has developed an online platform aimed at fighters without access to high-level gyms. “I built an online platform to teach mixed martial arts for people who don’t have access to like high-level MMA gyms,” he explained. “I’m very transparent in the techniques that I teach; I don’t keep any secrets because in the end you have to put in the work”. He emphasized that while information is widely available, the missing piece is a structured program that guides learners through progressive drills and skill acquisition.

Korkmaz’s method addresses common gaps in remote instruction. He pointed out that many online tutorials show techniques but fail to demonstrate how to learn and integrate them into a fighter’s routine. “My platform shows people how to actually practice those things, where they just need to shut their brain off and follow the instructions and they’re automatically getting better,” he said. By breaking down complex skills into bite-sized exercises, he provides a curriculum that suits both beginners and experienced athletes.

His own journey began with a childhood fascination for combat sports, which led him to a local MMA gym as a teenager. Over the past decade and a half he has competed in promotions such as Bellator, ACA and OKTAGON, facing notable opponents including Makwan Amirkhani, against whom he secured a rear-naked choke victory in June 2024. His most recent bout was a split-decision loss to Shem Rock in May 2025.

“My advice for young people who want to get into the sport is to just start and try to set up a routine. Find a gym near you—even if it’s just boxing or wrestling—show up to practice, and you’ll reap the benefits in every area of your life.”

As for OKTAGON 76, the event marks a landmark European show headlined by Daniel Weichel’s return to action against Abou Tounkara on the main card. Korkmaz will bring his experience to bear in a preliminary bout that followers of his career will watch closely.

When asked for a final message, Korkmaz offered both encouragement and gratitude. “Be prepared for a master class of a performance. I’m going to make this fight look like art. Big shout out to my team Spitfire Gym in Berlin. They made me ready for this bout and I’m really excited to show you guys a great battle,” he said. His statement underscores the collaborative effort behind every fight camp and his commitment to perform at a high level.

Korkmaz’s dual role as coach and competitor illustrates how modern fighters can extend their impact within the sport. By delivering structured online programs alongside his in-cage efforts, he seeks to expand access to quality instruction while continuing his own career in Europe’s fastest-growing MMA promotion.