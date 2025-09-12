Exclusive | Gjoni Palokaj Prepares for Title Contention at Oktagon 75 Main Event

Hannover’s Gjoni Palokaj steps into the biggest fight of his career on home soil, seeking to solidify his position as the next featherweight title challenger in a vacant division.

Albanian-German featherweight Gjoni Palokaj will headline his first main event at Oktagon 75 on September 13 at Hannover’s ZAG Arena, facing rising Czech prospect Jakub Batfalský in what amounts to a number one contender fight for the vacant featherweight title. The 11-3 fighter, currently ranked eighth in Oktagon’s featherweight division, expressed confidence about his championship aspirations following the recent departure of former two-division champion Losene Keita to the UFC.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to fight the main event but I’m also sad because I wanted to fight with next together,” Palokaj said during a recent interview, referring to his original co-main event partner. The fighter stepped up to headline duties after his teammate Max Holzer was forced to withdraw from his planned bout against Khalid Taha.

German MMA Growth Fuels Gjoni Palokaj’s Rise

The Hannover native has witnessed firsthand the transformation of MMA in Germany, describing the current landscape as dramatically different from years past. “MMA is almost in the mainstream here. It’s growing really fast up and everyone knows Oktagon, everyone knows what MMA is now. It’s now in a better light spot than few years ago,” Palokaj explained.

This growth coincides with Oktagon’s expansion across Europe, with the promotion making its debut in Hannover to a sold-out crowd of over 11,000 fans. The event represents a significant milestone for German MMA, particularly given historical resistance to the sport following negative media coverage of earlier UFC events in the country.

Championship Path Clear Following Keita’s Departure

The featherweight division opened up significantly after Losene Keita vacated both his featherweight and lightweight titles upon signing with the UFC in August 2025. This created immediate title opportunities for ranked contenders like Palokaj, who enters the fight riding a four-fight winning streak in Oktagon competition.

“They asked me to fight Max opponent first but he put out so I will do the main event with Balski,” Palokaj noted, referring to his opponent Jakub Batfalský. Despite Batfalský not currently appearing in Oktagon’s official featherweight rankings, the 22-year-old Czech fighter represents a dangerous challenge with an 8-1 record and six career finishes.

Title Shot Timeline Accelerated

The vacancy in the featherweight division has accelerated championship timelines throughout the weight class. Palokaj expressed optimism about fighting for a title before year’s end, stating “I want to fight by end of the year again and maybe it’s a title fight. We will see”.

Currently ranked behind Niko Samsonidse, Mago Machaev, and Max Holzer in Oktagon’s featherweight hierarchy, a victory over Batfalský would likely position Palokaj for immediate title consideration given the division’s current state of flux.

Fighting Philosophy and Future Goals

The Fightschool Hannover product, who began training in 2013 on his uncle’s recommendation, emphasized his practical approach to career development. “Just do it,” he advised aspiring fighters, noting how he balanced academic studies with athletic training to reach professional competition.

Regarding his championship ambitions, Palokaj remained focused on immediate objectives while acknowledging broader possibilities. I think I will have a great career and of course I want to be champion first of all in Octagon and I think I will be the champion in Oktagon and we will see what the future has ready for me,” he said.

The German-Albanian fighter’s path to a title shot appears clearer than ever, with the vacant featherweight championship creating opportunities for ranked contenders to establish themselves as definitive number one challengers. A victory on home soil against Batfalský would represent the most significant step toward that goal, potentially setting up a title fight before 2025 concludes.