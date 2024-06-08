Video – Evgeny Shvedenko left convulsing following ‘Horrific’ knockout in boxing fight: ‘This is a scary, scary sight’

Professional boxer Osleys Iglesias lands a brutal knockout over Evgeny Shvedenko in world title fight.

On Thursday, Iglesias would take Shevdenko in the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Canada, the event also aired on ESPN+.

Evgeny Shvedenko suffers dramatic knockout defeat to Osleys Iglesias

The Cuban defended his IBO super-middleweight title for the second time when landing a critical right hook against his Russian opponent in the first round. Following the blow an unconscious Evgeny Shvendenko began to spasm, flailing his arms and legs as the referee jumped to his aid.

“A horrifying reaction there from Evgeny Shvedenko,” one commentator stated following the horrific knockout. “We’re going to wait to qualify this to make sure that Evgeny Shvedenko is okay. A scary, scary sight here at the Montreal Casino.”

Fortunately, after some attention Shevdenko did get back to his feet and appears to have made a recovery following the fight.

Still just 26-years-old, Iglesias holds the 168-pound IBO title and is currently ranked No.8 by the Ring Magazine. Iglesias has the opportunity to be a part of some off and exciting matchups at super-middleweight with the likes of Edgar Berlanga, Jaime Munguia and David Morrell.

It is a similar knockout to the one Deontay Wilder landed against Sergei Liakhovich back in 2013, one of his many savage knockouts. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ landed one of his concussive right hands, which sent Liakovich to the canvas before he began to seize.

Knockouts are exciting and a part of the sport, but no one ever wants to see a fighter be seriously injured. Thankfully scenes such as those in the Montreal Casino are rare, as it is a clear sign of a fighter suffering brain damage.

Moments like these can takes years off of fighters and can be a sobering reminder of what athletes put themselves through.

