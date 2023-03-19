Evander Holyfield’s son suffers brutal KO loss against former electrician in boxing clash

Evan Holyfield, son of former undisputed heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, suffered a brutla knockout loss — at the hands of a journeyman, former electrician in first professional defeat.

Evander ‘Real Deal’ Holyfield is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters to grace the boxing ring. An Olympic gold medallist, undisputed at both cruiserweight and heavyweight, Holyfield was also crowned champion at 200lbs+ four times in his career.

Holyfield was notoriously tough, taking on the best heavyweights across multiple generations, he was an aggressive fighter who could comfortably go all 12. While the boxer-puncher never possessed critical one punch power, the American could hit hard enough to hurt just about anyone and didn’t just have hand speed, he could put the combinations together.

Now retired, Holyfield’s son, Evan has been left to carry on the name and turned to the professional boxing ranks in 2019. Not as big as his father, he competes around the light-middleweight mark, Holyfield showed decent ability going on a nine-fight unbeaten streak up until May of 2022.

Holyfield, who was priced as a -10000 favrioute, would be matched up against then 6-5 journeyman, Jurmain McDonald as part of a Triller event. McDonald, who was an electrician, would throw a looping overhand and catch and severely dazing Holyfield, forcing the ref to call it off in the second round.

Holyfield would bounce back nine months later, earning a first round knockout over Terrance Jarmon while McDonald has lost hist last two.

Evander Holyfield’s son Evan’s first professional loss

