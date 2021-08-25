Oscar De La Hoya has finally responded to Dana White calling him a “crackhead”.

The boxing legend and UFC president have beef that goes back years. So, when White heard that his nemesis is set to face one of his former fighters – Vitor Belfort – he was keen to support his guy while also taking a dig at De La Hoya.

“I’m praying Vitor knocks this crackhead out – and viciously,” White said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “Viciously knocks him out.”

“As much as I can’t stand that dirt bag, De La Hoya is legit.“Back in the day when me and De La Hoya were cool, I actually was up in his camp. Just his jab could knock people out. De La Hoya in his prime was the real deal. This is a real fight between two real guys. I think that Vitor obviously has the power to KO him, but De La Hoya’s no joke, either.”

“Hopefully all the coke sniffing and tequila drinking and whatever other sh*t that guy has been up to has caught up with him,” White added, “and Vitor lays one right on the big mouth of his and knocks him unconscious.”

During the opening workouts ahead of his fight with Belfort, De La Hoya was asked to respond to the recent comments White made about him.

“He’s an idiot. I mean, that’s basically it,” De La Hoya said. “I mean, look, I’ve lived a really hard, difficult life outside the ring. And I don’t shy away from it because I’ve done a lot of work to do what’s necessary to get myself back on track. And there’s a lot of people who are struggling with a lot of issues, especially with this pandemic. So, he’s just a f**king idiot.”

“That’s it. I mean, that’s basically it. I mean, coming from a guy that’s never put on the gloves – Or coming from a guy who hasn’t lived this type of lifestyle that goes with the territory of being a fighter, having the pressure, of having to face the pressure. He’s just a f**king idiot. That’s it. That’s basically it.” (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Do you think Dana White calling Oscar De La Hoya a crackhead was out of line?