Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan – Match Odds and Preview

The upcoming UFC matchup between Eryk Anders and Christian Leroy Duncan is scheduled for August 9, 2025. The fight will take place at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada, United States, as part of the UFC on ESPN 72 event, also known as UFC Vegas 109. This middleweight bout is set to kick off the main card of the event.

Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan – Odds

The odds for the UFC matchup between Eryk Anders and Christian Leroy Duncan clearly favor Duncan as the likely winner. Duncan holds strong odds around -520 to -550, indicating he is the solid favorite. Anders, as the underdog, has odds roughly in the +390 to +415 range, reflecting his outsider status in this fight.

In terms of the method of victory, Duncan is favored to win by decision or knockout, with odds suggesting a higher probability that the fight will go over 2.5 rounds rather than ending quickly. Anders, known for his knockout power and resilience, has some chance to win by knockout, but the odds for that are longer (less likely). Submission finishes are least likely overall for both fighters according to the betting lines.

The UFC odds have not shown significant fluctuations recently, indicating a stable expectation in the betting market with Duncan. Anders’ experience gives him a chance to upset, but the general consensus is that Duncan will control the fight.

The storyline of the fight centers on Anders’ veteran toughness and knockout power facing off against Duncan’s sharp striking and tactical approach. Duncan is favored to win by utilizing his reach, volume striking, and ability to outpoint Anders over the distance, while Anders aims to impose pressure and capitalize on openings with his power.

Christian Leroy Duncan, aged 30, is a promising English fighter with a professional record of 11 wins and 2 losses, including a 4-2 UFC record. He is a former Cage Warriors champion known for his technical striking, athleticism, and diverse kicking arsenal. Duncan has a significant reach advantage and uses his versatility and movement to control fights at range. He has shown improved grappling skills and has never been finished in his professional career.

The bout promises to be a compelling clash between an experienced, resilient fighter and a rising striker with a well-rounded game, making it an intriguing start to the UFC on ESPN 72 main card event in Las Vegas. Fans can expect an exciting middleweight contest showcasing two fighters with contrasting styles and stakes for momentum in their UFC careers.