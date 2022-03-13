The UFC’s Eryk Andres (22-6 MMA) has taken up his latest challenge against his own power tools this week.

Anders shared the outcome to his followers on his social media, after apparently slicing his foot open after an accident with his chainsaw.

Despite him not explaining the events that led to his foot being sliced up, the photos however displayed it was bad enough to go straight through his shoe, sock, and skin all in one go.

In the social-media post to Instagram, ‘Ya Boi’ titled it: “They don’t make left-handed chainsaws,” wrote Anders alongside the hashtag #HappyFriday.

Warning: The photos below are graphic.

Eryk Anders vs. chainsaw pic.twitter.com/TUKxig3KNH — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) March 12, 2022

As a result, Eryk Anders had to receive several stitches to fasten the noticeable injury that will surely see him side-lined away from the octagon for the time being.

In spite of his current situation Anders tried to make light of the situation by stating. “Starting training camp on the right foot.”

Following the 34-years-old horrendous accident, Anders showed a video to his fans showing the pool of blood on the driver’s side of the car, while Eryk Anders can be heard exclaiming, “Damn, my DNA (is) everywhere.”

What’s next for Eryk Anders?

Andrers suffered a first-round submission loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 269 this past December, bringing his record with the UFC to 6-6 (1 NC).

However, prior to his latest showing against Muniz, he went on to defeat Darren Stewart via unanimous decision in what was a light heavyweight rematch at UFC 263.

How long do you think Eryk Anders will be out with this chainshaw inflicted injury?

