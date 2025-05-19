Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber – Odds and Match Preview

For the UFC Fight Night main event between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber on May 31, 2025, the betting odds and numbers give a clear picture of expectations and how the fight might play out. The fight will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is a five-round, non-title headliner

Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber – Odds

Erin Blanchfield is the betting favorite. Her odds are around -180 to -200, meaning you would need to bet $180 to $200 to win $100 if she wins. Maycee Barber is the underdog with odds around +150, so a $100 bet on her would return $150 if she wins. These odds translate to an implied win probability of about 62% for Blanchfield and 38% for Barber.

Prediction models are split. Most betting markets and analysts favor Blanchfield to win, likely by using her grappling and control to take a decision or possibly a submission. However, at least one data-driven prediction gives Maycee Barber a 65% chance to win, suggesting she could outstrike Blanchfield and win by decision.

The consensus pick is Blanchfield by decision or submission, using her grappling advantage. Maycee Barber’s best chance is to keep the fight standing and win by outstriking Blanchfield over five rounds. The most likely outcome, based on odds and styles, is Blanchfield winning by decision, but a Barber win by decision or knockout is a real possibility.

Blanchfield is coming off a five-round decision win over Rose Namajunas, showing strong cardio and the ability to adjust over a long fight. Barber has won six straight, including a dominant performance over Katlyn Cerminara and a TKO of Amanda Ribas. She has not fought a five-round fight before, which could be a factor if the bout goes the distance.

Maycee Barber holds a second-degree black belt in karate and a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. She started MMA professionally at 19 and joined the UFC in 2018. She’s on a six-fight win streak, with notable wins over Amanda Ribas, Miranda Maverick, and Gillian Robertson.

Blanchfield started Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at age seven and has a strong grappling foundation. She’s known for her tactical intelligence and ability to blend striking with grappling. Her MMA career began in Invicta FC, and she’s 7-1 in the UFC, with notable wins over Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade.

This main event is a pivotal fight for the division, with clear strengths and paths to victory for both women. The consensus is Blanchfield by decision, but Barber’s power and win streak make her a dangerous underdog. The result will have a significant impact on the flyweight title picture.