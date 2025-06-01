Erin Blanchfield shuts down reworked fight with Maycee Barber after seizure axes UFC Vegas 107 headliner

Would-be UFC Vegas 107 headliner, Erin Blanchfield has no intentions of booking a rescheduled fight against Maycee Barber off the back of tonight’s cancelled main event clash, with the latter suffering a medical issue just moments before their Octagon walk.

Blanchfield, who had been sidelined from the main event scene since suffering a title eliminator decision loss to most recent championship challenger, Manon Fiorot, was slated to fight the streaking, Barber tonight.

And receiving 20% of Colorado native, Barber’s fight purse before tonight’s event — Blanchfield watched on as the former missed weight overnight, coming in at 126.5lbs for the scheduled flyweight headliner at the Apex facility.

Erin Blanchfield brands Maycee Barber as “unprofessional”

However, tonight, just moments away from the Octagon walk, Blanchfield saw her pairing with Barber pulled from the card, with Hunter Campbell relaying to her how the latter had suffered a seizure just moments before her fight.

“Hunter (Campbell) came in, you know, saying that she’s (Maycee Barber) having a seizure and she’s having medical issues and that she’s not gonna be able to fight.I knew once I saw him that it wasn’t something good because he was kind of like being real serious. Yeah, I feel like I’m just a little disbelieved.

Erin Blanchfield speaks to Megan Olivi moments after her main event bout being cancelled.#UFCVegas107 pic.twitter.com/dm58zgPCq6 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) June 1, 2025

To boot, as far as Blanchfield and her coaches are concerned, Barber’s behavior is “unprofessional” and she has absolutely no intentions of booking a reworked fight with the former in the future.

“My coaches right away were like, don’t entertain her,” Erin Blanchfield told UFC roving reporter, Megan Olivi. “She’s not on your level. Super unprofessional.”

During her impressive run in the Octagon, former Invicta FC prospect, Blanchfield had racked up notable wins over the likes of Jessica Andrade, Taila Santos, Molly McCann, and former two-time undisputed strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas.