Erick Lozano Knocks Down Taylor Sijohn 5 Times En Route to Decision Win – BKFC Fight Night Michigan Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Erick Lozano delivered a dominant performance against Taylor Sijohn at BKFC Fight Night Michigan on Saturday night.

Sijohn came out immediately aggressive in the opening round, but it was Lozano who would gain the upper hand, putting his opponent on the mat twice during a series of furious exchanges.

Lozano continued to dominate things in the second, knocking Sijohn down once again. By the time we got to the third round, Sijohn was sucking wind and in survival mode. Still, Sijohn never backed down despite being dropped two more times in the middle stanza.

With both fighters running out of steam, the pace slowed in the fourth and fifth. Still, that didn’t prevent Sijohn from going down one more time, guaranteeing Lozano a decisive decision victory.

Official Result: Erick Lozano def. Taylor Sijohn via unanimous decision. (50-40, 48-42, 50-40).

Check Out Highlights From Erick Lozano vs. Taylor Sijohn at BKFC Fight Night Michigan:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

