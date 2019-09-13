Watch: Epic Fan-Made UFC 244 Promo For Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Spread the word!













The talk of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community at the moment is the upcoming welterweight scrap between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Both men are two of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC at the moment. Now, they’ll clash on one of the UFC’s biggest cards of the year. Masvidal and Diaz are set to headline UFC 244 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. All the action goes down on November 2, 2019.

With all the hype surrounding the bout, there has been a ton of fan-made promos hitting the internet, but this one probably takes the cake. The following was posted on Twitter, simply captioned with the hashtag, “#UFC244.”

Diaz called out Masvidal after his UFC 241 victory over Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. The Stockton native ended a three-year layoff with the win. Now, he takes on Masvidal, a man on a two-fight vicious knockout streak over names such as Darren Till and Ben Askren. It will be interesting to see who leaves MSG victorious when two of the most game fighters in the sport clash.

Who are you picking in Masvidal vs. Diaz at UFC 244? What did you make of the fan-made promo?