The worlds richest man, Elon Musk has been pictured training along side George St-Pierre, John Danaher and Lex Friedman ahead of potential clash with Mark Zuckerberg.

Men like UFC President Dana White talk about the advancement of the sport and athletes, coaches and fans doing their best to legitimise it. However, as soon as the opportunity to make some money, the worlds biggest MMA promotion jumped on the chance to make some money, contradicting previous comments stances and opening the doors to what I surely a gimmick fight.

After an odd social media exchange, Musk and Zuckerberg appeared to agree to a ‘cage fight’, and White could not be on it sooner. The 53-year-old quickly revealed that he had spoken to the two billionaires, and that the pair were serious about fighting.

“Talked with Mark and Elon last night,” White said TMZ Live. “Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this.”

Elon Musk pictured alongside MMA and BJJ legends

After the pair had their social media exchange it would subsequently go viral, it didn’t take long for some MMA fighters to jump on the bandwagon. One of which was former welter and middleweight champion, St-Pierre, who reached out to Musk and would offer to train him.

“@elonmusk I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg,” St-Pierre tweeted.

It wouldn’t take long for Musk to respond, accepting the offer – “OK, let’s do it.”

Now it seems that the pair have connected, being pictured ang side podcaster Lex Friedman and renowned BJJ coach, John Danher.

Had a great training session with @elonmusk, @GeorgesStPierre, and John Danaher last night. Everything about this was epic! pic.twitter.com/SkQLA0sYwI — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) July 3, 2023 Elon musk along side St-Pierre and Joh Danher

“Great training session with 3 men I really admire, Combined IQ in this photo is 1000. Not including me.” Said St-Pierre.

