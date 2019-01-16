Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje Slated For UFC Nashville

UFC on ESPN+ 6 just added another explosive fight as Edson Barboza will take on Justin Gaethje in a pivotal lightweight match-up.

The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennesse will host the sixth event collaboration between the UFC & ESPN. Although the UFC just recently announced the March card, the event is already stacking up quite nicely.

MMAjunkie broke the news with this tweet:

Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje targeted for UFC on ESPN+ 6 in Nashville #UFCNashville https://t.co/TB1uSwrWS8 — MMAjunkie (@MMAjunkie) January 16, 2019

Barboza is fresh off a thrilling victory over Dan Hooker at UFC on FOX 31 back in December. The feared Brazilian striker hopes that a win over Gaethje could land him another title shot.

As for “The Highlight”, he got back to his winning ways with his insane knock out of James Vick at UFC Fight Night 135 last August in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The former WSOF titleholder has repeatedly called out formerly scheduled opponent Al Iaquinta, with ‘Ragin” turning him down. Now, he has quite possibly most exciting striking-based match-up he could get in the UFC.

Here is a look at the three fights slated for UFC on ESPN+ 6 so far.

Stephen Thompson vs. Anthony Pettis – Main Event

Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje

Curtis Blaydes vs. Justin Willis