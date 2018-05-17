Manager Targeting Edson Barboza vs. Justin Gaethje Bout

At this point, the UFC’s lightweight division could potentially be the most exciting in mixed martial arts and two of the most exciting fighters competing in that division are Edson Barboza and Justin Gaethje.

Both men are coming off of back-to-back losses, with Barboza suffering brutal defeats to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kevin Lee and Gaethje dropping fights to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier.

With that being said, a fight between the two could make quite a bit of sense and Alex Garcia, Barboza’s manager, recently told Portal do Vale Tudo (Via MMAMania.com) that it’s a bout he’s hoping comes to fruition.





In terms of rankings, Barboza currently sits at No. 6 in the 155-pound division. Prior to his most recent defeats, the Brazilian had picked up three-straight victories over the likes of Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez and Beniel Dariush.

Gaethje, meanwhile, currently sits at No. 7 and had won all 18 of his professional fights prior to his current losing streak. He’s also the former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) champion.