Edson Barboza Releases Statement Following UFC 242 Loss To Paul Felder

Lightweight contender Edson Barboza believes without a doubt that he defeated Paul Felder this past weekend.

Barboza and Felder fought the full 15 minutes in a back-and-forth rematch at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi. The Brazilian celebrated afterwards as he felt he had done enough to win the bout.

However, Felder would end up winning a split decision much to Barboza’s astonishment. What was more astonishing was the fact that one of the judges scored all three rounds to Barboza while another scored all three to Felder.

It was because of this judging that Barboza’s team decided to appeal the result. As for Barboza himself, he finally released a statement following the loss:

“Hey guys, first of all I want to thank you for all the messages, they absolutely comforted my heart,” Barboza wrote on Instagram. “After this Saturday, everyone knows that I won that fight! I have watched it again and I was the winner without no doubt, but unfortunately they gave the result to my opponent. Nothing against my opponent, he went there and did his job, but everyone knows that I won that fight.

“I will keep [working] for justice to be done. I hope they give this victory to me in some way, or maybe through the UFC, if they pronounce about the fight saying that this fight was mine, or maybe through the Athletic Commission. I’ve been working for the UFC for so long, and what they did with me this Saturday was not right. I will keep fighting for something to be done. Once again thank you very much for the support, for the messages, I will give my best to change it.“

Do you think Barboza was robbed?