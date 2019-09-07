Paul Felder vs. Edson Barboza UFC 242 Full Fight Video Highlights

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. September 7, 2019) in the co-main event of UFC 242 on pay-per-view (PPV), an excellent lightweight matchup took place between Edson Barboza and Paul Felder.

This was a rematch from their initial meeting back in July of 2015, where the Brazilian emerged victorious via unanimous decision. Barboza came into the fight dropping three of his last four. In his last outing, he was knocked out cold by Justin Gaethje in March. As for Felder, he came into the contest winning four of his past five bouts, with his last outing being a unanimous decision win over James Vick in February.

And “The Irish Dragon” was able to make it two wins in a row by defeating Barboza via split decision. The first round saw a kickboxing match with Barboza landing many of his patented leg and switch kicks while bloodying up Felder.

However, Felder made the adjustment and started attacking with more volume in the second round, hurting and bloodying Barboza to the point where he resorted to a takedown attempt. The third stanza saw a more even back-and-forth, but it was Felder who advanced more and landed the more significant strikes.

In the end, Felder won through scorecards of 27-30, 29-28 and 30-27 to make it five wins in his last six outings.

Check out the full fight video highlights here:

What did you think about the fight between Barboza and Felder in Abu Dhabi?