Edmen Shahbazyan Remains Heavy Favorite Over André Muniz at UFC 320

The upcoming UFC fight between Edmen Shahbazyan and André Muniz is set for October 4, 2025, at UFC 320 in Las Vegas. This fight features a clash of two very different styles.

Edmen Shahbazyan and André Muniz Odds

The betting odds for the upcoming fight between Edmen Shahbazyan and André Muniz at UFC 320 show Shahbazyan as the favorite. His odds are roughly around -250 to -300, meaning bettors expect him to win, and wagering on him would require a higher stake to win less money. Meanwhile, Muniz is the underdog with odds around +175 to +240, indicating a lower probability of winning according to bookmakers, which one can check out at 1 euro deposit casinos, but a higher payout if he pulls off the upset.

Historically, Shahbazyan’s odds have shifted slightly downward as the fight approaches, which could mean growing confidence in his chances among bettors or bookmakers. Muniz’s odds have moved in the opposite direction, becoming slightly more favorable at certain points, possibly due to factors like fighter news, training reports, or betting volumes.

Shahbazyan’s aggressive knockout style makes a first-round KO a popular bet, while Muniz’s strong submission game encourages wagers on a grappling finish or late-round submission.

Shahbazyan is a young, explosive striker with a strong record of knockouts. He tends to rely on quick and aggressive striking to finish fights early. On the other hand, André Muniz is a seasoned Brazilian grappler renowned for his elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission skills.

Muniz has earned many of his wins by submission and will likely look to take Shahbazyan down and control the fight on the ground. Shahbazyan is younger, more athletic, and has significant knockout power, while Muniz brings experience, technical grappling, and a southpaw stance that can be tricky to counter.

Both fighters are at a critical point in their UFC middleweight careers, making this matchup important for their standings in the division. UFC 320 overall promises to be a thrilling event filled with high-stakes bouts, and the Shahbazyan vs. Muniz fight is a compelling striker-versus-grappler battle fans won’t want to miss. The event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is part of a packed card with multiple exciting fights.

Overall, while Shahbazyan is the betting favorite, the stakes are high on both sides because an upset could bring significant rewards for those betting on Muniz. Changes in odds reflect both fighters’ recent performances, styles, and public perceptions leading up to the fight.