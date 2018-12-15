Frankie Edgar: It’ll Be A Shame If I Never Fight Conor McGregor

During Conor McGregor’s tenure at featherweight, one of the most interesting match-ups that never took place for the Irishman was against Frankie Edgar.

McGregor fought the likes of Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Dennis Siver, and more. However, a fight against elite wrestler and solid boxer Edgar never took place. Now, Edgar is still chasing 145-pound gold, but that strap is currently held by Max Holloway.

Speaking to TMZ Sports recently, Edgar said, if he can’t land a fight with “Blessed,” he’d like to face McGregor (via BJPenn.com):

“[If not Max Holloway], maybe Conor [McGregor]’s free. Conor wants to get down and fight. We were supposed to fight a long time too. If I’m not fighting for the belt, then I guess Conor’s the next best thing.

“He’s the most popular guy of my era. Let’s be real, he is. It’ll be a shame if I retire down the road and I get my kids and grandkids asking me if I ever fought Conor McGregor and I get to say no. I wanna say yeah.”

Holloway comes off a successful title defense against Brian Ortega at UFC 231. Edgar could be the next fight for the Hawaiian chance, unless he decides to go up to lightweight. As for Edgar, if he doesn’t receive the next featherweight title opportunity, a fight with McGregor likely wouldn’t happen unless it’s for a vacant featherweight title, or a lightweight match-up.