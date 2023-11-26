Video – Eddie Hearn refuses to discuss Conor McGregor after stunning Katie Taylor win: ‘I don’t represent him’

Following last night’s stunning second division title victory for Irish star, Katie Taylor in the capital, Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn angrily refused to answer or field any questions regarding event sponsor and controversial mixed martial arts fighter, Conor McGregor, after the Dubliner was accused of “inciting hate” during riots in the city center earlier this week.

Headlining last night’s return to the 3Arena in Dublin, Bray world champion, Taylor avenged a prior May loss to British world champion, Chantelle Cameron, minting herself as the light welterweight champion – courtesy of a spectacular majority decision win, adding to her lightweight championship spoils.

However, prior to Taylor’s outing on home soil for the second time this year, speculation was rife regarding the impending attendance of former two-weight UFC champion, McGregor, who was sponsoring the event through his business ventures, Forged Irish Stout, and Tidl Sports.

Earlier this week, the 35-year-old Crumlin native was accused amongs other social media accounts of “inciting hate” through numerous “disgraceful” posts on his official channels by Irish Tanaiste and Minister for Defense and Foreign Affairs, Micheal Martin, as he questioned Ireland’s immigration policy, amid a night of violent clashes between An Garda Siochana and youths and riots in the capital.

Eddie Hearn refuses to discuss Conor McGregor

Questioned on McGregor’s involvement in last night’s Matchroom Boxing promoted event at the 3Arena, the above-mentioned, Hearn who claimed he didn’t expect the mixed martial arts fighter to attend last night’s event, became agitated by questions regarding the former during last night’s press conference, refusing to field questions on the topic.

“You had to do it, didn’t you?” Eddie Hearn told a reporter following last night’s event. “I have to tell you this: I’m bored of talking about it. All you ever do is look for a negative. Conor McGregor is Conor McGregor. I don’t represent him, I don’t talk about his comments. He has a brand that has backed the sport of boxing.”

Eddie Hearn clashes with a reporter at Katie Taylor’s post-fight press conference who tries to ask about Conor McGregor’s recent controversial political views, given that his company Forged Irish Stout sponsored the Chantelle Cameron rematch…



[🎥 @MatchroomBoxing] pic.twitter.com/EqZhczaZd0 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 26, 2023

“It has nothing to do with Katie Taylor, the show, the company,” Eddie Hearn explained. “His opinions are his opinions. Tonight, we celebrate one of your greatest-ever athletes. No more questions about Conor McGregor. You can ask me away from the press conference. You can ask me afterwards. I’ll answer it. Not in front of Katie Taylor. This is her night and congratulations to one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.”