Eddie Hearn Changes His Mind and Picks Tyson Fury Over Oleksandr Usyk: “Most Remarkable Things”

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn is picking Tyson Fury to even the series against Oleksandr Usyk.

Seven months removed from their critically acclaimed clash in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the two heavyweight warriors will run it back this Saturday night, December 21, in one of the most anticipated rematches in modern boxing history.

In May, Usyk came out on top, scoring a closely contested split decision win over ‘The Gyspy King’ to become boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight world champion in more than two decades.

As it stands, the Ukrainian is favored to come out on top once again with DraftKings sportsbook listing him as a -150 favorite versus Fury who is currently sitting as a +120 underdog.

Eddie Hearn expects big things from Fury on Fight night

However, not everyone agrees with the line. In particular, British boxing promotion Eddie Hearn. Speaking with TNT Sports, Hearn truly believes that Fury will deliver something remarkable in Riyadh.

“Talk about how good he is, and I mean, people are feeding him with lines, but he’s still saying, ‘I will stop him. Yes, I am the best. Yes, I am.’ You know, and I’ve not really seen that before,” Hearn said. “So now Fury looks calm, he looks fear… I’m changing my mind. I’m going to go for Tyson Fury. And I just feel like this fight is about extraordinary things. Usyk always does extraordinary things, but every now and again, Fury is capable of the most remarkable things.”

Clearly, Hearn has a lot of faith in how Fury will respond to the first defeat of his career.