Eddie Hearn Interested In MMA, Wants To Promote Logan Paul Debut

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is interested in venturing into the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) — and he would like to promote YouTuber Logan Paul’s first MMA fight.

Hearn — who notably promotes unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua — has already promoted Paul’s professional boxing debut when he fought fellow YouTuber KSI in a split decision loss back in November.

And the idea of promoting an MMA debut for “The Maverick” is something that appeals to Hearn.

“We know you have a wrestling background and I would actually like to move into MMA myself,” Hearn said to Paul in an Instagram Live session (via Evening Standard). “Definitely not doing it but promoting it. So, let’s launch Matchroom USA and MMA, Logan Paul in MMA.

“Is there an MMA fight in you? Do you think you’d probably be underrated in that discipline?”

As Hearn noted, Paul does have a background in wrestling from his college days. The YouTube sensation has repeatedly teased an MMA career in the past and was receptive to Hearn’s idea.

“That’s my secret, bro,” Paul said. “I need to do one MMA fight before I die, and I would love to do it with Matchroom Boxing or Matchroom MMA.”

Of course, die-hard boxing fans weren’t pleased with Paul’s professional debut and having him compete in MMA will certainly upset MMA fans as well. However, Paul has a legitimate worldwide following and will bring plenty of eyes to whatever he competes in.

So don’t be surprised if Bellator president Scott Coker, for example, is already in the process of figuring something out for Paul.

Do you think we’ll see Paul compete in MMA in the future?