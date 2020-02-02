Logan Paul Expresses Interest In Bellator, Meets Scott Coker (Photo)

Spread the word!













Logan Paul appears to be serious in wanting to compete for Bellator MMA.

The YouTube personality recently called for Bellator president Scott Coker to set up a meeting after he expressed an interest in competing in mixed martial arts.

One potential opponent could be fellow YouTuber JMX, but it ultimately depends on the offer and the number of eyeballs Paul’s foe would bring.

“We love you, Scott. Let’s set that meeting up, Scott,” Paul told reporters earlier this week before talking about fighting JMX. “If the bag is right and it’s worth it for me … I’m going to put it real bluntly for you, DAZN. I need a fat f*cking check, like multi, multi, multi millions.

“Or if there’s an opponent equally or better than JMX and whose clout makes sense and he can bring in just as many viewers as myself, then yeah, I’ll be excited about that too.”

Coker responded on Friday asking if Paul was going to be in Miami for the Super Bowl.

It appears he was as they ended up meeting each other after all. Coker posted an image of themselves on Saturday evening.

No word on whether they discussed a potential Bellator fight but it definitely seems likely. After all, Paul is a global star with 20 million YouTube subscribers whose boxing fights with KSI were huge successes.

Paul competing in mixed martial arts has an added intrigue as he used to wrestle during his college days as well.

Maybe a potential opponent could be Dillon Danis?

What do you think of Paul potentially competing in Bellator?