Francis Ngannou Must Fire Back at Eddie Hall, Why Ignoring Him Could Be a Career Mistake Says UFC Legend

Is Francis Ngannou hurting his career by ignoring Eddie Hall’s comments about him?

Uncle Chael seems to think so.

Following his impressive 30-second knockout of Mariusz Pudzianowski last month, Hall was asked about a potential clash with the former UFC heavyweight champion. Initially, the former strongman turned down the possibility in a hilariously X-rated statement that caught everyone off guard.

However, Hall made an immediate U-turn during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, revealing that for the right price and with enough prep time, he’d sign on for a clash with ‘The Predator.’

“I would need a bit of time,” Hall said. “I would need a lot of training, and it would need to be a lot of money. I think with anything in life, if the money is right, I would take it.”

Francis Ngannou ‘Cannot let that go’

Thus far, Ngannou has remained silent regarding Hall’s comments. Understandable considering the recent tragedy he was involved in, but ‘The American Gangster’ believes that the PFL star would be best served by addressing Hall’s comments head-on.

“Eddie isn’t just unranked. He’s coming off a win,” Sonnen said via his YouTube channel. “He’s clearly a dangerous man because he’s enormous and the strongest man alive. “So, what do you do if you’re Francis? You cannot let that go. You got to shoot on the son of a [expletive]. You cannot let this be out there that a strong man that’s now 1-0, he’s actually now part of the industry, whether you like it or not, with a big audience, is willing to fight you. Francis is in a good spot. Eddie didn’t make any crazy claims. Eddie said what you guys would say—any one of you, the biggest coward of all of you would fight Francis if the money was right.” “Francis cannot let that go. If you get Francis, you get a top guy in the world.”

Since his January 2022 victory over Ciryl Gane inside the Octagon, Ngannou has only fought in MMA once, pummeling 2023 PFL heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira in less than a single round. The Predator’ hasn’t yet booked another fight, but he has shown interest in returning to the boxing ring after suffering back-to-back losses against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua between October 2023 and March 2024.