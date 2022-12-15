World’s strongest man Thor Bjornsson grapples against Jiu-Jitsu great Gordon Ryan: “Went against the best and got humbled quite badly.”

What would happen to the world’s strongest man in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu grappling match against someone as accomplished as Gordon Ryan? Thor Bjornsson took on the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu great with a massive size and strength advantage.

Thor Bjornsson (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) stands at an incredible 6’7″ (2.06 m) and weighs 335 pounds (152 kg). The Icelandic lifter is a world record holder in numerous feats and has won dozens of strongman world competitions. Although, he is likely best known for playing ‘The Mountain’ in Game of Thrones.

Gordon Ryan is considered one of the all-time greats in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. This American heavyweight athlete has won the ADCC World Championship multiple times for the heavyweight and absolute division, among several other world titles.

In most bouts, Ryan has a strength and size advantage. However, against Bjornsson, he was eclipsed. Gordon Ryan stands at 6’1″ (1.88 m) and competes at 218 pounds (99 kg).

Gordon Ryan vs Thor Bjornsson

Gordon Ryan and Thor Bjornsson rolled against each other in the gym recently. After the match, Thor shared an Instagram video saying he got humbled.

“Literally went against the best and got humbled quite badly. @martinslciis and I got the opportunity to meet up with [Gordon Ryan] while he was doing his last workout before he competes tomorrow. I love trying out new sport and what a pleasure it was. Excited to watch Gordon crush his opponent tomorrow! This guy is next level!”

Despite a massive advantage in both size and strength, Bjornsson was unable to mount any meaningful offense against the grappling great.

Earlier this year, Thor Bjornsson defeated fellow strongman Eddie Hall in a boxing match. Fans may remember Bjornsson from a video in which he took on a featherweight Conor McGregor seven years ago.