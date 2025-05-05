Prime Eddie Hall vs. Silverback Gorilla: The Viral Showdown No One Asked For (But Everyone’s Talking About)

Eddie Hall thinks he has the answer to how many men are needed to take on a gorilla. The internet’s latest viral debate pits 100 men against a single silverback gorilla in a hypothetical fight, sparking memes, simulations, and expert opinions aplenty. The question, which first appeared on Reddit in 2020 and resurfaced with gusto in 2025, asks whether sheer numbers can overcome the raw power of one of nature’s strongest primates.

Eddie Hall vs Gorilla

Enter Eddie Hall, the 2017 World’s Strongest Man and recent MMA fighter, who weighed in on the matter with trademark confidence. Hall, who once tipped the scales at 430 pounds (197 kg) in his prime, claimed that while one Eddie Hall would likely be mauled by a gorilla, two prime Eddie Halls-combined weight around 860 pounds-would be enough to pin down and “hammer-fist” the gorilla to death.

100 men vs 1 gorilla who wins

This cheeky assertion adds a personal twist to the debate, suggesting that two men (both Eddie Hall) of extraordinary size and strength could dominate a silverback, which typically weighs between 300 and 500 pounds. The broader internet consensus leans toward humans winning by virtue of numbers, coordination, and endurance.

Experts note that although a gorilla is immensely strong-capable of lifting ten times its body weight, running at 25 mph, and delivering a bite force of 1,300 PSI, it lacks stamina compared to humans and would tire quickly when facing multiple attackers. Primatologists emphasize that gorillas are generally peaceful and would likely try to flee rather than fight, but if cornered, their strength and aggression could cause serious injuries to some of the men.

Simulations and social media discussions highlight that while the gorilla could maul several men in quick succession, the humans’ ability to strategize and attack in waves would eventually wear it down. Some suggest as few as 30 coordinated men could bring down a gorilla, though not without casualties. The terrain, fitness, and combat skills of the men also factor heavily into the outcome.

So, could 100 men take on one gorilla? Probably yes, but it wouldn’t be pretty-and it’s a fight best left to memes and imagination rather than reality. Meanwhile, Eddie Hall’s two-on-one gorilla showdown remains a cheeky highlight in this ongoing internet saga.