Eddie Bravo: Tony Ferguson Is ‘Coming For War’ Against Donald Cerrone

Despite his problems earlier this year, Tony Ferguson remains as dangerous as ever according to his coach Eddie Bravo.

Ferguson takes on Donald Cerrone in a pivotal lightweight clash on the main card of UFC 238 in Chicago, Illinois, this Saturday (June 8, 2019). “El Cucuy” last fought in October and could have fought sooner if not for his personal problems earlier this year. His wife notably filed a restraining order on him after the lightweight exhibited mentally unstable behavior.

However, Ferguson has now overcome his issues, and it has had no effect on his training according to Bravo:

“He’s sharper, stronger, in the best shape of his life. It’s the same Tony,” Bravo said on a recent episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast. “You’d think, is it going to be the same Tony after he had some family stuff go on, is that going to change him? His opponents hope it’ll change him, but he’s the same Tony.

“When it comes to fighting, we don’t get into personal stuff. We just stick to fighting and the strategy. He’s sharper than ever. You can’t guarantee any wins, but I will guarantee he’s going to go in a 100 percent Tony.”

Bravo acknowledged, however, that Cerrone is as dangerous any opponent as they come. After all, he sees similarities in both fighters. He also added that Ferguson is ready for his ground game, but is ultimately coming for a war on Saturday night:

“Yeah, Cowboy is no joke,” Bravo added. “He doesn’t fight like Khabib [Nurmagomedov], he doesn’t fight like Conor [McGregor]. He fights like Tony. So it’s like similar, it’s like Tony vs. Tony, you know what I mean?

“It’s like sh*t. They’re both very good on the ground. We respect Cowboy’s f*cking ground game a lot. We did what we could to make sure nothing bad happens on the ground.

“…Tony is coming for war like he always does. It’s going to be the same Tony in there throwing down.”