Dropping a controversial disqualification loss to Iuri Lapicus at ONE on TNT 1 at the beginning of the month, former UFC and Bellator lightweight best, Eddie Alvarez has seen the dubious decision overturned to a ‘No Contest’.



Tackling Lapicus in the hope of potentially earning a lightweight title clash against dominant champion, Christian Lee, Alvarez saw his clash with the Moldovan called out just over a minute into the opening frame, after landing multiple shots to the back of Lapicus’ head.



Referee, Justin Brown called a pause in the action, with Lapicus falling to his back on the canvas from a seated position. Despite a significant timeout, it was declared that Lapicus was unable to continue, with Brown issuing a red card to Alvarez, resulting in an immediate disqualification loss. Prior to the timeout being called, the official had warned the Philidelphia veteran on multiple occasions to be wary of shots to the back of Lapicus’ head. Distraught backstage, footage emerged of Alvarez upset, as he dropped to 1-2 under the Chatri Sityodtong-led ONE Championship banner.



Per ESPN MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani — fifteen independent officials reviewed the footage of the segment of illegal strikes to the back of Lapicus’ head, determining that referee, Brown should have issued Alvarez a warning instead of a red card. Overturning the result to a ‘No Contest’, the panel also determined that Alvarez should be issued a yellow card instead.



Remaining in Singapore, Alvarez is set to return in timely fashion off the back of his clash with Lapicus, meeting with Ok Rae-yoon at ONE on TNT 4 on April 28. Rae-yoon had debuted at ONE on TNT III on April 21. in a taper-delayed pairing with Russia’s Marat Gafurov. Improving to 13-3 as a professional, the South Korean notched a unanimous decision.



Alvarez vs. Rae-yoon joins an eye-catching event which is headlined by a short notice light heavyweight championship rematch between Aung La N Sang and current middleweight champion, Reiner de Ridder.



Imposing Senegelease wrestler, Oumar Kane, better known as ‘Reug Reug’ also returns as he meets with Belarus’, Kirill Girshenko in the main card opener.



In an eye-catching reworked lightweight tie, veteran submission ace, Shinya Aoki meets with short-notice replacement, former ONE Championship lightweight best, Eduard Folayang. Aoki was initially scheduled to match with UFC alum, Sage Northcutt, who was forced to withdraw due to lingering health issues amid a positive COVID-19 test result.