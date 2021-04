The ONE On TNT 1 main card got off to the worst possibel start.

Kicking off the main card was an intriguing lightweight bout between Eddie Alvarez and Iuri Lapicus. However, the action ended early in the first round as Alvarez took Lapicus down but allegedly landed illegal strikes to the back of his opponent’s head soon after.

Lapicus was writhing in pain as the referee eventually showed Alvarez the red card and disqualified him.

You can watch the controversial moment below:

Eddie Alvarez gets disqualified after an illegal hit on Lapicus.#ONEonTNT1 pic.twitter.com/UBMfXWmz9J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 8, 2021