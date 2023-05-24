Australian professional boxer, Ebanie Bridges has agreed with a fan on social media – who claimed that it appeared as if UFC star, Conor McGregor was “mandhandling” her during multiple pictures they had featured together in over the course of the weekend at a 3Arena boxing event in Dublin.

Bridges, who boasts a 9-1 professional boxing record, most recently featured at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England – landing an eighth round TKO victory over compatriot Shannon O’Connell.

Striking IBF bantamweight gold back in March of last year, Bridges, 36, landed the crown with a unanimous decision win over Maria Cecilia Roman.

In her sole professional loss, Bridges dropped a unanimous decision loss over the course of ten rounds against Shannon Courtenay in a vacant WBA bantamweight title fight.

As for Conor McGregor, the Crumlin native – a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since he fractured his left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier back in July 2021.

Conor McGregor is expected to make his UFC comeback at the end of this year

Expected to make his Octagon return before the end of this year – potentially in December at UFC 296 in a welterweight fight against Michael Chandler, McGregor attended a professional boxing match at the 3Arena in the capital over the weekend, seated frontrow for a super-lightweight title fight between Chantelle Cameron, and Irish superstar, Katie Taylor.

Taking part in slews of pictures at the event, McGregor posed alongside the above-mentioned, Bridges for multiple snapshots, however, the Australian has joked that the Dubliner “manhandled’ her on occasion throughout the impromptu photoshoot.

“I felt like he [Conor McGregor] was ngl [not gonna lie] lol,” Ebanie Bridges replied to a user who commented, “He looks like he’s manhandling you in every picture.”