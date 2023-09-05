Ahead of a full-scale reveal later this week, Canadian publisher and developer, EA Sports have received flak for their apparent new character models on next generation video game consoles, ahead of the release of UFC 5 later this year.

Reports emerged late last month detailing how the publisher had decided on undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and former undisptued flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko as the cover athletes for the new release of EA Sports UFC 5 later this year.

And furthermore, ahead of his own Octagon return at UFC 293 this weekend in Sydney, Australia, undisputed middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya – who featured as a cover athlete for EA Sports UFC 4, has returned to the cover, exclusively on the deluxe edition of the video game, however.

EA Sports UFC 5 features Alex Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko as cover stars

Reacting to the confirmation of the news, fans across social media have scoffed at apparent new character models created for EA Sports UFC 5 – particularly questioning the similarities and likeness of featherweight champion, Volkanovski, and his non-digitially created counterpart.

“The Great (shaking hands emoji) The Bullet,” EA Sports UFC posted on their official X account,” Your @UFC5 Standard Edition cover athletes Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko.”

The Great 🤝 The Bullet



Your #UFC5 Standard Edition cover athletes Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko 🤜💥🤛



See the full reveal 9/7

➡️ https://t.co/Buf42tWtjV pic.twitter.com/ddDQPAp4yu — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) September 5, 2023

“The main character is here,” EA Sports UFC posted on X. “Stylebender has returned as your #UFC5 Deluxe Edition cover athlete.”

The Main Character is here 🕹️



Stylebender has returned as your #UFC5 Deluxe Edition cover athlete 🏹



See the full reveal 9/7

➡️ https://t.co/Buf42tWtjV pic.twitter.com/R0jjrW6zWR — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) September 5, 2023

Slated to make his return on the cover of EA Sports UFC 5 later this year, undisputed middleweight champion, Adesanya featured as a cover athlete on the prior instalment of the video game, alongside the recently-retired former two-time welterweight championship challenger, Jorge Masvidal.

Following his loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 back in November of last year, on digital versions of the video game, the Brazilian replaced Adesanya on the cover of EA Sports UFC 4 – before the City Kickboxing staple was reinstalled as the cover athlete after his own KO win over Pereira in April of this year.

Are you excited to play the new edition of EA Sports UFC 5?